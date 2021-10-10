Rain and thunderstorms expected for the Metroplex this week
File Illustration / Cristina Del Coro Trio

The Metroplex is expected to have an unsettling week with potential damaging winds, hail and even some isolated tornadoes.

Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist, said there will be multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday.

“We’ll get some pretty decent rain, especially on Tuesday night and Wednesday time frame,” Fano said. “And even into Thursday, we could see some heavy rain in places.”

Fano recommends taking precautions when going out this week. He said people should have a severe weather emergency plan in place.

@TaylorAC13

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments