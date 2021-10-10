Rain and thunderstorms expected for the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex is expected to have an unsettling week with potential damaging winds, hail and even some isolated tornadoes.
Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist, said there will be multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday.
“We’ll get some pretty decent rain, especially on Tuesday night and Wednesday time frame,” Fano said. “And even into Thursday, we could see some heavy rain in places.”
Fano recommends taking precautions when going out this week. He said people should have a severe weather emergency plan in place.
Weekly Outlook:
Sunday: Low around 62 in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms mainly before 2 a.m.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 83 during the day. Mostly clear with a low around 63 in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 86 during the day and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 72 in the evening and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a chance of a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. with a high near 82 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low around 68 in the evening. An 80% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 78 and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 65 and a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 77 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Partly sunny with a low around 54 in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 73 during the day.
