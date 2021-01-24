Rain and fog give way to a quiet weather week in the metroplex
As the rain and fog move out of the Metroplex Sunday night, expect a quieter week with cold mornings.

Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said late Sunday night and early Monday morning have potential for severe storms, particularly between 2 and 5 a.m. After that, the week’s weather is pretty quiet.  

“We could have a sprinkle of light rain Tuesday night, Wednesday morning,” Huckaby said. “But the next chance of rain or storms would be the upcoming weekend.”

On Monday, the sun will return, but there will be slight winds. Although temperatures may push 70 tomorrow afternoon with the sunshine, there will be a breeze, so it may make it feel a bit cooler than it actually is, Huckaby said.

Daytime temperatures will range in the 50s and 60s, which is a little higher than usual for this time in the year. When the weekend arrives, temperatures will get a bit warmer.

This week’s mornings will feature temperatures in the 30s, and commuters should expect to need a jacket. On Thursday morning, there may be a light freeze in Arlington.

