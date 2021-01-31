Quiet week of weather for the Metroplex with low chances of rain

The Metroplex can expect a quiet, slightly cold start to the week with minimal chances for rain later on.
Expect cool days Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.
A cold front will move through the area Thursday, with breezy winds, and 20%-30% chances of rain in the evening.
“[There will] possibly be just a few showers during the overnight period and clearing out by Friday midday,” Barnes said.
Cooler weather will follow the cold front as it moves in over the weekend, with highs in the 50s.
Barnes recommends wearing a coat early in the morning during the beginning of the week.
“It’ll be pretty chilly,” Barnes said. “Around the middle of the week, it actually should be pretty nice outside, fairly warm, but then as we get into [the] late week and into the weekend, definitely want to pull those coats back out."
