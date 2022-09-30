Q&A: Jason Hardy, director of infrastructure and operations, explains UTA's Wi-Fi

Spotty Wi-Fi connections on campus is a problem that most students, faculty and staff have to deal with. Students are often having to switch to cellular networks to complete assignments or take quizzes while on campus.
With old buildings that interfere with internet signals and an increasing student population, UTA has been dealing with Wi-Fi discrepancies and has been trying to fix these issues to provide a better learning experience for students.
Jason Hardy, director of infrastructure and operations, spoke to The Shorthorn about UTA’s internet providers, how its internet works, why they’ve faced problems and what the Office of Information Technology has been doing to help improve the Wi-Fi situation.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
The Shorthorn: Who is UTA’s internet provider?
Hardy: We actually have three internet providers. The primary internet provider is a consortium called LEARN, which stands for Lonestar Education And Research Network. The other internet connections are from CenturyLink and the UT System’s Office of Telecommunication Services. Primarily, the internet traffic for the campus flows across the LEARN connection. They provide optical network access and connect us to the internet and other regional optical networks that are used for research primarily, but also for the internet.
TS: How is the internet funded?
Hardy: OIT’s funding partly comes from the technology fee, part of designated tuition.
TS: How has the experience been with the contractors?
Hardy: The internet service providers that we use bring in internet traffic to the campus. They come in three different spots on campus, and that feeds into our core network equipment at a couple of different spots in the university. UTA manages all of the hardware on campus, including the wireless access points. So the wireless network is a UTA responsibility, and then the internet provider at the edge is separate.
There was an outage the first week of school that everybody felt on one of our providers, LEARN. They had a problem with a piece of equipment and it actually affected a lot of their customers in the North Texas area, not just UTA. Other than that, our other two network providers have been very solid and have no reported errors or incidents from either OTS or the CenturyLink connection. The OTS connection and the CenturyLink connection actually connect us to our cloud partners — the servers and systems running in Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. So we can still talk to those services when the LEARN network was down. So when the Wi-Fi network is down, it's not really on the internet providers.
TS: Do different parts of the campus have different providers?
Hardy: Let's say we're in The Shorthorn’s office [the University Center’s basement]. There's an access point on the ceiling above your precariat; your device would connect to that access point, communicating where you're trying to go.
Say you typed in Google on your web browser. Your computer talks to another server that says, ‘I want you to talk to the internet to get to Google.’ So, our three connections would determine where the best route for that connection would be. Since it's trying to get to the internet, it would try to go across the LEARN connection. Instead, if you're trying to go to the UTA website that lives on [Amazon Web Services], not on our network itself, it might pick one of the other internet connections, so it might go across the OTS connection or the CenturyLink connection to get to [Amazon Web Services].
It's a determination based on what it is you're trying to do, which provider it goes to.
TS: What is the reason for the Wi-Fi being slow sometimes?
Hardy: It can be slow for different reasons. The number of people connecting to the access point can affect what speed you get from the access point.
So the access point is a radio and it's sending out signals to every associated client. The more people associated with it, the smaller the time slices get. There's less through-put on a particular [access point] if there's more people associated with it.
The other issue that we typically see is related to building construction materials. Some of the buildings on campus are newer, some of them older. They have different capabilities in those buildings based on the construction. That has to do with the construction material.
For example, if you're in Science Hall, it's really thick concrete with fiber reinforced concrete. So there's basically wire mesh in the building material. The signal doesn't carry as far because it gets interrupted by the building construction material.
So one of the things I did over the summer was hire two student workers who walked the entire campus with a device that measures the Wi-Fi signal strength. They created a map to identify poor coverage areas.
TS: Is there something students and faculty can do for a quick fix when facing slow Wi-Fi?
Hardy: We get complaints from students and faculty and staff whenever there's an issue. I always encourage folks to contact the UTA help desk, and they’ll create a service incident ticket for us. Then, the teams can dispatch the areas to the particular problem.
We also have some monitoring tools and a team that tracks signals and alerts us without a user having to complain about a problem and tell us if people are experiencing trouble. Then, it can actually take corrective measures to correct them.
TS: Other than the access points and density of students, is there anything else that might be affecting the internet connections and leading to slower Wi-Fi?
Hardy: It's usually either there's too many people in an area with not enough access points or the access point itself. Our tools show us the health of the access points, including how long they've been up and if they have problems. If the access point needs to reboot, reboots on its own or if there was a problem with the switch that the access point it was attached to, then we’ll be notified and we dispatch to take care of those primary issues that we face on campus.
TS: How many access points do we have on campus?
Hardy: We have 4,563 access points currently on campus. Throughout this semester, I expect to probably add another 700-900.
