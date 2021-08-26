Arlington City Council will discuss on the 2022 Fiscal Year operating budget Sept. 14, which includes proposals for a property tax rate reduction for the sixth year in a row, reauthorization of residential property tax exemptions and investments in public safety.
The $552 million budget also proposes to increase water, garbage collection and storm water rates as well as provide a $169 million investment in public safety.
It would reduce the property tax rate to $0.6198 per $100 valuation, while water rates would increase by $1.84, garbage collection by $0.41 and storm water rates by $0.50.
Reauthorized tax exemptions would include a homestead exemption of 20% of the property value. The city also offers a senior tax freeze and $60,000 exemptions for people over 65.
The city would, in addition to supporting public health, ramp up the hiring of public safety workers, including police officers and firefighters, through $19 million allocated outside of the operating budget, City Manager Trey Yelverton said.
It would also invest $2.3 million in new generators, which would make emergency shelters available in the case of another extreme weather event, such as the winter storm in February, Yelverton said. At the time, the city could not open shelters because of unreliable power production.
Several Unity Council recommendations are also being considered as part of the city’s budget. These were part of an effort to analyze equity disparities in Arlington and provide possible solutions that range from psychological evaluations of police officers to improving mobility of low-income residents through rideshare services.
“We are well on our way to working through those recommendations,” he said.
