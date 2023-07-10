Public intoxication, criminal trespass and theft in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from June 20 to July 5.
Public intoxication
An officer made contact with an unaffiliated female who was found sleeping June 20, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. She was arrested for public intoxication and sent to the Arlington Police Department’s jail.
Public intoxication is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Offensive physical contact against a family member
Officers made contact with an unaffiliated female who allegedly assaulted her mother July 1, McCord said. The victim didn’t wish to assist with the prosecution, and the unaffiliated female was given a criminal trespass warning and escorted off campus.
Intentionally or recklessly causing bodily injury to another in an assault is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Criminal trespass
Officers responded to a disturbance July 5, McCord said. The officer made contact with an unaffiliated male who had outstanding warrants and an active criminal trespass warning for the campus.
He was arrested and sent to the Arlington PD jail.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $500. If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon | Possession of marijuana
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation June 22, and the driver, an unaffiliated male, was alleged to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun, McCord said. He was arrested and sent to the Arlington PD jail.
Possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Burglary of building
A female staff member reported two pictures taken from her office June 27, McCord said.
Burglary is a state jail felony if committed in a building other than a habitation, punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
If committed in a habitation, burglary is a second-degree felony punishable by a fine not exceeding $10,000 and imprisonment of no less than two and no more than 20 years in a state jail.
Theft
A male student reported his bicycle stolen June 20, McCord said.
Theft of property worth over $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Reckless damage or destruction
A male faculty member reported damage to a light fixture July 1, McCord said.
Reckless damage or destruction is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
