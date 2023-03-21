Public intoxication, criminal mischief and theft in spring break's crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from March 11 to March 14.
Criminal mischief
On March 14, a male staff member reported vandalism to an elevator, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Criminal mischief with $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 in pecuniary loss is a state jail felony punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days, no more than two years and a possible fine not exceeding $10,000. If the pecuniary loss is between $750 and $2,500, it is a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Theft
On March 14, a male student reported the theft of the catalytic converter from their vehicle, McCord said. In a separate case on March 1l, another male student also reported the theft of the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
Theft of property worth over $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Both cases are still active.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle
On March 14, a male staff member reported the unauthorized use of construction equipment, McCord said.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days, no more than two years and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
The case is still active.
Criminal trespass
On March 14, a male staff member reported an unidentified male who accessed the building after hours without permission, McCord said.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Public intoxication
On March 13, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person, McCord said. The unaffiliated male was issued a citation for public intoxication and released to his parents.
Public intoxication is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
