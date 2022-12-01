Psychology faculty to create center studying social media's effects

Faculty in the Department of Psychology are looking to create an internet psychology persuasion center studying the effects of social media and how to overcome them.
“I want students to have an emotional reaction; I want mind-bending courses,” said Helen Abadzi, visiting professor of psychology, who had the idea for the center and has helped spearhead its development.
While the center isn’t officially recognized yet, the hope is that it will teach students how easily they are manipulated online and provide them with adaptive strategies to counter the manipulation, said Amandeep Dhaliwal, a postdoctoral research associate in the department.
“In these studies that we do, we're trying to understand the cognitive, affective and social aspects of internet or human-computer interaction,” Dhaliwal said.
Dhaliwal’s ultimate goal for the center is to help students disengage with technology’s constant pull and use rational thinking to prioritize other things in life, he said.
The center has been in the works for about a year and a half as they’ve put together the courses, textbooks and projects, Dhaliwal said. However, UTA has offered courses on the topic for years.
In 2018, Abadzi started UTA’s internet psychology course while simultaneously writing a textbook on the topic, she said. Since then, she has started a course focusing on political psychology under internet conditions. Overtime, the internet psychology course was renamed to cyber psychology and was taught by Dhaliwal last summer.
The field’s potentially large amount of material led to Abadzi wanting to create the internet psychology and persuasion center, which would allow the department to offer more detailed courses relating to internet psychology, she said.
Professor of psychology Daniel Levine said the center’s ideas relate to the university's strategic plan of societal transformation. They’re studying social media’s effect on information processing and mental health.
“I've always been interested in how people make decisions and applying that to studying societal problems,” Levine said. “This is a vehicle for doing that.”
He said the center could also open opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration in the field. Dhaliwal said they have spoken to the Department of Philosophy and the Department of Political Science about future partnerships.
In the cyber psychology course, students have contributed to experiments studying social media manipulation, Dhaliwal said. Going beyond UTA students, the department hosted an internship for high school students to learn and conduct experimental research last summer.
Abadzi thinks internet psychology-related courses should be required for everyone because of how often people are subjected daily to online manipulation, she said.
People’s behavior becomes predictable based on their Facebook likes and Twitter retweets, she said. Companies have used this information to sell people things they would have never known about.
“The advertiser — the strategist knows beforehand what you will have for dinner before you’ve even decided,” she said.
This is a new trend in the world, Abadzi said. There has never been a time in history when so much is able to be known so easily.
“[The Internet] offers us all of these benefits and all of this incredible stuff and the lifestyle we never had,” she said. “But it also offers something that’s more likely to grab human emotional machinery by the neck using the psychological research that we're trying to teach.”
Though the center is still developing, the Department of Psychology will continue to offer the cyber psychology special topics course in the spring.
