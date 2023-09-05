PSU members protest to remove UC namesake during Student Senate meeting

Campus security was called on the Progressive Student Union as members protested the decision made to delay a vote on Resolution 23-06, “Removal of E.H. Hereford’s Bust from The UC,” during the Student Senate general body meeting Tuesday.
Resolution 23-06 asks for the bust of former university President E.H. Hereford to be placed in the Central Library’s Special Collections instead of its current location in the University Center. It calls for UTA to focus on the terms “University Center” and “UC” in the building’s branding.
The reasoning behind the resolution is the former president allegedly allowing racist activities to occur on campus during his tenure.
23-06 was introduced after Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford From the UC,” was killed during a senate meeting in February. 22-16 called for a referendum asking students if Hereford’s bust and namesake should be removed from the UC.
22-16 wasn’t the first time the UC’s namesake had been discussed by the senate. In 2018, a similar resolution was introduced but died in committee due to a lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Voting on 23-06 was delayed because most of the senators on the committee are new, so they lack the research and context on the allegations toward Hereford, Special Affairs Chair Gunnika Kapoor said during the meeting.
During the open forum section, Fae Cowan, music industry studies freshman and PSU member, voiced their support for the resolution.
“I stood outside of this University Center in tears today fighting for this,” Cowan said. “This is something I care about. This is something that my community cares about. We will not be silenced anymore. This needs to happen. This needs to change.”
With the allegations Hereford has, Cowan said they don’t feel safe knowing someone who didn't want students who look like themselves to succeed is being honored on campus.
When the decision was made to wait on voting for further investigation, members from the PSU began chanting “Take him down” and slamming the desks.
Angel Hernandez, Speaker of the Senate, asked the PSU to refrain from making any comments on the resolution until the end of the meeting. However, their chants grew louder and they were asked to leave the Student Government Chambers.
Hernandez called campus police after they refused to leave, stating that they were “disrupting their meeting.”
The PSU’s demonstration at the senate meeting came a day after the organization hung a sign on a bridge over South Cooper Street reading “#TAKEDOWNHEREFORD.” The banner was taken down about an hour later by the UTA Police Department, PSU wrote on social media.
The organization also held multiple protests on the matter in previous semesters.
News editor José Romero contributed to this article.
@alexiadmnz
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ah, a new semester, and with it, a whole new chance to shout about things.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.