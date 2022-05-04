Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs search finalists to host virtual forums

The candidates in UTA’s national search for the next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs will host virtual forums from May 6 through 10, according to a universitywide email Tuesday.
Each candidate, as part of their campus visit, will discuss their vision for the position and the university’s future. The forums are open to faculty, staff and students.
Each forum will last an hour and be held via Microsoft Teams, beginning with a presentation from the candidate followed by a Q&A with attendees. The forums serve as an opportunity to engage with the finalists and provide feedback to inform the final steps of the search process, according to the email.
The provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs’ role is to report to the president, serve as chief academic officer and be responsible for academic programs and priorities, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The search for the position started in February and is part of several executive searches President Jennifer Cowley announced before her tenure began April 28. Cowley announced the finalization of provost candidates in a universitywide message sent on her first day.
Pranesh Aswath, current interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, has been filling the role since May 2020 after former President Vistasp Karbhari resigned and Teik Lim, who had been serving as provost, was appointed to lead the university as interim.
Information on each candidate will be posted to the webpage dedicated to the provost search at least 24 hours before their virtual forum, according to the universitywide email.
Surveys for individuals to provide feedback on each candidate and their forum will also be posted to the webpage the morning of each forum and remain available for one day after.
The first, second and third candidates will hold their forums at 10 a.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
