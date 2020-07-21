Protests, social services and reform discussed during Arlington Police virtual town hall

Police reform, social services and protests were topics discussed during an Arlington Police Department virtual town hall on Tuesday.
Interim Police Chief Jaime Ayala said he feels Arlington Police Department is not in need of serious reform. Unlike other departments in the country, the Arlington Police Department has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. since 1989.
The police department undergoes regular accreditation review with assessments in policies in comparison to practices, he said. Dispatch services and the training center are also accredited.
While mental health is not a police problem, often officers get called in for those calls, Ayala said. To better assist in those situations, Arlington police officers have special training and can get certified to better identify behaviors related to mental health.
Ayala said the department has four liaison specialists who ride and respond to mental health calls with a police officer.
“We’re looking at the kind of calls that we respond to to see what calls could we not respond to and have more professional social services be involved with that,” Ayala said.
A viewer brought up a question regarding protests, the destruction of property and how Arlington Police Department would respond to those situations.
Ayala said the department believes in citizens’ rights to demonstrate. Before protests and demonstrations happen, he said the department likes to reach out to the coordinator to be clear on the intent, location and possible mobile routes.
While minor damage has occurred, Ayala said overall the demonstrations in Arlington have been safe, well-executed and engaging with officers.
“We will continue to afford them the ability to have voice and the ability to share what their concerns are in whatever manner that is as long as we can keep it safe,” he said.
@megancardona_
