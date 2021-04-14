About a hundred people gathered on the 1400 block of the recently renamed Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas on Tuesday to protest the killing of Daunte Wright by a police officer.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, by Kim Potter, a Brooklyn Center Police Department officer, during a traffic stop.

Demonstrators at the Tuesday protest gathered at the Dallas Police Department headquarters at about 7 p.m. with protest-themed songs such as “This is America” by Childish Gambino playing over loudspeakers.

The protest was organized by the Next Generation Action Network, a social justice nonprofit, and brought approximately 100 people to the Dallas police headquarters.

At the start of the rally, guest speakers took to the podium to address the crowd, including the family of Marvin Scott III, a 26-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Collin County in March.

Dominique Alexander, president and founder of Next Generation Action Network, addressed the troubled history of the Dallas Police Department headquarters and the nearby Southside Flats apartments where Botham Jean was killed.

“Every time we come here at this headquarters, we are reminded of a tragedy,” Alexander said. “Because now this street bears the name of one of our lost souls by the name of Botham Jean.”

Amber Guyger, UTA alumna and former Dallas Police officer, shot and killed Jean in his apartment in 2018.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to keep revisiting this topic so often,” Dallas resident Reuben Lael said.

The protest Tuesday was the first phase of action, which is bringing awareness to the impunity that police continue to have, he said. The second phase is promoting policy change, but he said he’s seen those attempts under attack.

He encourages people to vote in their local elections because state legislators and congress members start from local positions, he said.

Dallas resident Jessica Van Alstyne said that she wanted to join the Black Lives Matter protests last summer but didn’t because of her fear of contracting COVID-19. After Wright’s death, she felt she needed to be physically present at protests.

“I’m hoping that with the [Derek Chauvin] trial and with this killing of Daunte Wright, we’ll have another resurgence of what happened over the summer,” she said.

Anthropology senior Treasure Willige said she was nervous to attend the protest because of the negative encounters with police she said she endured during last summer’s protests.

“We were tear gassed, and we were shot at. And we were peaceful,” Willige said. “This one is different in that I haven’t really seen much police presence yet.”

She said that police were in the background, but didn’t feel the need to disperse protesters.

“It seems like Dallas is letting us protest peacefully right now,” she said.

Protesters made their way to the AT&T Discovery District at around 9:30 p.m. and occupied a restaurant’s outdoor dining area while patrons dined. The protesters chanted for about 30 minutes and then continued their march, ending at the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters.

Indianna Taylor, a Dallas resident and activist, said that American history is full of revolutions, so it’s now time to make a significant change in the status quo.

“In any other country, for any other people group — I say this all the time — this country would be ablaze,” said Taylor. “I’m not saying that’s what we need. But I’m saying today that that’s what this country deserves. That’s what this establishment deserves.”

