Progressive Student Union rallies to rename University Center, Woolf Hall

Chants filled the front of the University Center at noon Wednesday as students gathered during a Progressive Student Union protest.
The protest was part of a continued effort from the PSU calling for university administration to remove former university Presidents Ernest Hereford and Jack Woolf’s names from buildings on campus for alleged racist histories. These buildings include the E. H. Hereford University Center, which houses his bust, and the Woolf Hall engineering building.
They also call to rename the UC after UTA alumni Fahim Minkah, who organized the first Black student organization at the university and assisted in removing UTA’s former Confederate theme in 1970.
“I feel like a name change is only a start,” said Justin Bent, history senior and PSU vice president. “We’re asking for more than that. We’re asking for our rights to be recognized on campus.”
Bent said it doesn’t make sense to display the campus as diverse and supportive of marginalized communities while having buildings named after controversial figures. Some of the first things people see when they come to campus are the names of buildings, so it should be named after something the community can be proud of, Bent said.
Some of Minkah’s family attended the protest in support of the name change. His daughter Ericka Johnson said the PSU messaged her a few months ago on Facebook. Johnson said she was honored that they would consider her father’s name as a replacement for Hereford’s.
After reading the messages, Johnson began doing some of her own research and agreed with what the PSU is doing, she said.
“They’re students here, so they have a right to feel comfortable in the place where they get their education,” Johnson said.
If the renaming occurs, it wouldn’t be the first time the university has changed a building’s name due to alleged racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed to the University Administration Building in 2021. Former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
In October, the PSU held a similar protest after introducing two resolutions aiming to rename the two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” calls for a vote asking students whether Hereford’s namesake and bust should be removed from the UC due to alleged racist activities, such as allowing blackface and minstrel shows on campus, according to the resolution.
Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” aims to establish a committee to determine if Woolf’s name should be removed from the engineering building, per the resolution. It also requests that students comprise 50% of the committee.
The namesake suggestion the PSU has for Woolf Hall is Ernest McMillan, PSU member Mark Napieralski said. Similar to Minkah, McMillan helped remove the Confederate theme from campus.
The time to change the name of these buildings is now, Napieralski said.
While the Woolf resolution is new, this is the second attempt at removing Hereford’s namesake from the UC. The original Hereford resolution died in committee Nov. 6, 2018 due to a lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Former university President Vistasp Karbhari formed an investigative task force at the time and they found him not guilty of the allegations.
“What I think is different now is our approach, in terms of organizing the evidence, is much more cohesive,” Bent said.
