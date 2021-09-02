Progressive Student Union staged a protest Wednesday in front of the Central Library against the new state laws that went into effect Wednesday.
The group protested the recent legislation passed in the second special session, which include the new voting bill that limits drive thru and early voting hours, and the new abortion law that restricts abortion as early as six weeks. The abortion law also allows private citizens to sue healthcare providers and anyone involved in aiding an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.
Protesters and students debated the issues as Activity Fair Day went on.
Mark Napieralski, art and history senior, organized the protest and sees the new abortion law as a violation of human rights.
“This is the most tantamount to human rights violation, because it is done specifically in mind to make sure that abortion is illegal without being, in sense, illegal, blatantly,” Napieralski said.
He said the restrictions on abortions will lead to more deaths for those who seek it, and invokes the memory of Geraldine Santoro, a woman who died due to an illegal abortion in 1964.
Philosophy senior Rod Alalay said women deserve the right to choose whether or not to have children, and the Roe v. Wade court decision settled the right to an abortion.
Psychology senior Syamon Burns, who helped organize the protest, said the new abortion law is cruel, unjust and part of the Conservative’s efforts to maintain power.
Burns said such abortion bans had happened before but never to the scale seen in the law that went into effect Sept. 1.
In 2019, the Texas Legislature passed a bill prohibiting government entities from providing funds to abortion providers. That same year, the Texas Legislature banned abortions in the third trimester if the fetus was a viable preborn.
On Aug. 27, during the second special session, legislators also passed a new voting bill that makes it a state felony for local election officials to distribute mail in ballot applications, bans 24 hour voting during early voting, limits drive thru voting, enhances protections for poll watchers and establishes new rules for voter assistance.
Napieralski said the bill is the new version of Jim Crow, and it will make it harder for people to vote.
Burns said the new voting law is meant to keep marginalized people from attaining power. She said it will have a devastating effect on those who want to vote and speak their minds.
Progressive Student Union members were either concerned or cautiously optimistic about the future of Texas.
“I feel the future of Texas, despite all of this dark news, is bright because people have the power,” Napieralski said. “We can organize for ourselves, and for our state and for our communities.”
Burns, however, was feeling less optimistic. She said Texas’ future is up in the air, and those in power will partly decide its course.
@hezelltx
