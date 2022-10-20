Progressive Student Union protest calls for renaming of E.H. Hereford University Center and Woolf Hall

“No Hereford, no KKK, no racist UTA.”
The mantra rang through the University Center mall during a Progressive Student Union protest at noon Wednesday.
With posters and picket signs in hand, the group leveled criticism at the alleged racist history of former university presidents Ernest Hereford, whom the UC is named after, and Jack Woolf.
The protest aimed to pressure university administration to remove Hereford’s name from the UC, relocate the Hereford bust to the Special Collections section in the Central Library and rename Woolf Hall by the end of the semester, said Rick Majumdar, aerospace engineering graduate student.
During Hereford’s tenure, the university adopted the Rebel mascot, the Confederate battle flag became the school symbol and a student organization called the Kampus Kadet Klub was authorized, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Majumdar said the group proposed Woolf Hall instead be named after Fahim Minkah, who, according to the Dallas Public Library, studied law at UTA and led the Texas chapter of the Black Panther Party.
Minkah helped to desegregate the university and is a person that aligns with its diversity, Majumdar said.
Earlier this month, the Progressive Student Union introduced two resolutions aiming to rename the two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes.
Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” hopes to establish a committee to determine whether to remove Woolf’s name from the engineering building, Woolf Hall, according to the resolution. It also requests that students comprise 50% of the committee.
Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” aims to strip Hereford’s namesake and bust from the University Center due to allegations of racist activities, such as allowing Blackface and minstrel shows on campus, according to the resolution.
The Progressive Student Union had previously attempted to ask for renaming the building in 2018. Mark Napieralski, drawing and history senior and organization president, and then-vice president Jeremiah Harris authored the legislation and asked for senator sponsorship during a September 2018 Student Senate general body meeting, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The resolution “Renaming the University Center” was introduced by Adithya Vadlamani, then-College of Engineering senator, in October 2018. It called for the E. H. Hereford University Center’s name to be changed and the Hereford bust to be removed.
However, the resolution was unanimously killed at an Academic Affairs Committee meeting Nov. 6, 2018, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
After the decision, Napieralski said a memo was sent to the Progressive Student Union saying that the allegations against Hereford were false, but he contends that mistakes were made in the committee’s evaluation.
“I feel like the overall social consciousness of the student body here on campus has evolved and changed to where it ought to be from 2018 to 2022,” said Justin Bent, Progressive Student Union vice president and history junior. “And I do firmly believe that with our efforts, with our support, and with working with the UTA administration, we can create the kind of campus that we all deserve to be on every single day.”
In addition to having to draft renewed versions of the failed 2018 resolution, the Progressive Student Union also has to collect 1,500 signatures due to their previous petition campaigns not being allowed to carry over to following semesters, Majumdar said.
The language of this year’s UC resolution is the same, but the organization wants to put it to a student vote, Napieralski said. The group wants to ensure the new namesake is someone that the student body recognizes and can relate to.
“We would also want to actually have a vote on the issue of having students actually choose the new name of the University Center,” he said.
However, the Woolf Hall resolution will be before a committee, Napieralski said.
E.H. Hereford University Center and Woolf Hall are not the only building names called into question in recent years.
In November 2018, the Student Senate introduced Resolution 18-25 “Renaming Davis Hall,” which called for renaming the building named after former university administrator Edward Davis, who served as dean of UTA from 1925 to 1946. The resolution cited alleged racist behaviors such as supporting segregation and the use of eugenics and blaming poverty on “negroes, Mexicans and lowly whites,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force in 2020 to research the racism allegations against Davis after the Student Senate presented the resolution to him. In May 2021, the UT System Board of Regents approved renaming Davis Hall to the University Administration Building per Lim’s recommendation.
However, Napieralski said that Davis should not be the standard by which racist behavior is measured.
Majumdar said that students want changes on campus since the 2020 protests gripped the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, which sparked Black Lives Matter rallies at UTA.
“The fire is still burning, and it's burning pretty solid here on this campus, and people want change, and I think we can get this done,” he said.
