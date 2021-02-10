UTA’s Progressive Student Union held a demonstration outside of the University Center on Wednesday to demand that the university keep its Black Lives Matter promises.
The “Rally for Accountability” demonstration follows the organization’s ongoing campaign to push UTA officials to adopt more diversity-based policies.
Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests against racism last summer, the university made eight commitments to improve diversity and equity around campus. These eight commitments have led to the creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the hiring search of a new vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the designation of at least $25 million in scholarships to address student diversity and more.
Dissatisfied with the university’s progress towards their previous commitments, Progressive Student Union members gathered to express their frustration.
They stood outside of the UC holding banners reading “UTA Keep your promises!!!” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Ebonee Richards Taylor, English literature senior and organization member, chanted “UTA keep your promise,” and “Black lives are under attack.”
“Those promises, very strict promises that we initially brought up, are not being kept whatsoever,” said Mark Napieralski, chief organizer of the Progressive Student Union.
The organization’s grievances include insufficient university updates, a lack of student input and the lack of public plans or timelines on some of the university’s commitments toward diversity and inclusion.
The Progressive Student Union also maintained that the university has not gone far enough in their commitment to align the values of the UTA Police Department with those of the university in being “free from unfairness and bias.”
As long as UTA Police are not subject to independent review, there will be no true accountability, said Napieralski.
“When we talk about accountability, we mean full accountability,” he said. “We need to acknowledge that the police cannot be allowed to investigate themselves anymore.”
Progressive Student Union members acknowledged that UTA has made significant strides to make the campus more inclusive through their eight commitments, but the organization wants the university to go further in meeting their demands.
“Justice cannot wait another day,” said Richards Taylor.
