Program changes name to reflect disciplinary evolution

The Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies program is entering a new era, stepping out from its former name.
This is the program’s third name since it started as UTA Center for Women’s Studies in 1974, according to the program’s website. Program director Dustin Harp said she spearheaded the name change last year. In August, it finally became official.
UTA needed a home for sexuality studies, Harp said. Students interested in women and gender studies could find a list of all the classes in one place, so the program wanted the same for sexuality studies.
She said seeing similar trends in other universities’ name changes encouraged the process. Some universities have a program devoted to sexuality or Queer studies, but UTA doesn’t.
“I couldn’t start a new program, but what I could do is bring it into this program because there needed to be a home [for sexuality studies],” Harp said.
The Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies program aims to educate undergraduate and graduate students on the history, significance and social perceptions of gender and sexuality. The program also works to create new knowledge about women, gender, race, class, sexuality, religion and disability and the lives of the community, according to its mission statement on the program’s website.
Students can pursue a Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies minor, along with a graduate certificate for students currently enrolled in a master’s or doctoral program.
Once the advisory board accepted the idea of a name change, two meetings with people from across campus to discuss the issue were held, Harp said.
“Then it was a process of paperwork, requesting the change from the dean’s office and then going through the paperwork,” she said. “You have to change obviously a lot. The catalogs and the course descriptions, all that, so it was a long process.”
Clara Thompson, journalism senior and student office assistant for the program, said people have become more accepting of different genders as the years have progressed, so the program has to change. The new title better represented the whole of what they do.
Harp said the field has evolved as time has passed. As a program, they didn’t want to be “behind the times.”
“Universities are places where students should be getting the latest in what’s going to be beneficial and help them to understand the world they’re moving into,” she said. “We can’t be not at the edge of what’s going on.”
Harp said gender, women and sexuality issues are in people’s personal lives, news and workspaces. Understanding how to talk about these issues isn’t just helpful at a personal level but in any profession.
Thompson said being informed and educated in gender, woman and sexuality studies is important because gender is the backbone of a lot in society.
“Gender has a profound impact on all of our lives,” she said. “It’s important to acknowledge the impact that it has, how it affects different people, how it affects different cultures and how it interacts with the entire world.”
@Joangtz_
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.