Professors receive $2K grant to assist nurses, rural Texans affected by hospital closures

Jessica Smith, Department of Undergraduate Nursing assistant professor, said she worked as a registered nurse in a rural hospital until it closed in 2015, and she witnessed how the closure impacted the community.
Now, with a $2,000 grant from the Texas Organization of Baccalaureate and Graduate Nursing Education, Smith, principal investigator for the grant project, and Kyrah Brown, co-investigator and Department of Kinesiology assistant professor, will work to create nurse-informed alternative models of rural health care that might be sustainable to serve rural residents who continue to face acute care access challenges such as hospital closures.
The grant will allow them to provide participants with a small reward, purchase software and fund a nursing research assistant.
“It’s been an interest of mine to address the problem of rural hospital closure, for not only the rural population and their health, but for the nursing workforce who lose their jobs,” Smith said.
The faculty submitted a grant proposal titled “Exploring the Impact of Hospital Closures on Rural Nurses and Residents in Texas.”
This study will help provide information about the impact on rural residents and nurses when the only hospital in town closes, said Elizabeth Merwin, College of Nursing and Health Innovation dean. The study’s goal is to inform better ways to meet the needs of rural residents and improve access to rural health care.
When a rural hospital closes, it could result in the migration of the hospital’s longtime staff to other areas to find similar jobs, the grant proposal states. The mass relocation of bedside care nurses with specific knowledge, skills and experience within their unique rural communities to other areas is a significant loss for older rural residents who are left behind and lack close acute care access. This will require those residents to drive long distances for health care.
“Long-distance commutes can place undue stress on rural residents facing medical problems in the form of incurring,” the proposal states. “For example, gas expenses from ground travel and further wear and tear on automobiles that are essential for their survival in rural areas with poor roads and rough terrain.”
Smith met Brown at a conference in Austin where they had the first conversation of what later became their grant proposal.
Brown said originally the project was going to be more quantitative, but after they realized they were making assumptions without evidence they changed their approach. As a result, they took a step back and decided to use a qualitative approach to help data rise to the surface.
She said this project is a stepping stone that will be used to provide evidence to justify their next project.
Smith said they will interview nurse executives and bedside nurses remotely about their experiences with the hospital closure, how it impacted the population and impacted them, and what types of suggestions they might have for new models of care in the future.
“If you've experienced rural hospital closure in Texas, this is an opportunity for any of those licensed nurses to take part in this interview,” Smith said.
Merwin serves as a senior research mentor for the project. She has spent years studying rural health and is an expert in conducting research with large secondary data sets and will help conduct applied research to improve rural health care.
“I’m hopeful that this study helps us as a school to develop closer relationships with specific rural communities, to form connections and to be part of the solution to meeting rural healthcare needs,” Merwin said.
