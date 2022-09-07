Professors explain record rain: How Metroplex rainfall and the current climate state connect

The puddles around campus may be drying up, but echoes of August’s historic rainfall linger in the struggles of people devastated by flooding across the globe.

Torrents ripped through Pakistan and other areas throughout the last two months. Homes were left submerged, water treatment facilities were destroyed and lives were lost.

This monsoon season, which started in mid-June, rainfall in Pakistan was nearly three times the national average of the past 30 years, killing at least 1,100 people in the flooding, according to The New York Times.

Over one-third of Pakistan is underwater. Sherry Rehman, the nation’s climate change minister, told CNN on Aug. 25 that over 33 million people — roughly 15% of the country’s population — were affected.

The number is larger than the total population of Texas, which was estimated at 29.5 million in 2021.

The frequency and extremity of unprecedented weather events call into question the factors surrounding such phenomena. Whether climate change or increasing urbanization, a connection can be drawn to systemic issues.

Weather conditions for heavy precipitation typically involve deep convection within frontal systems or a collision of air masses, said Arne Winguth, professor and chair of Earth and Environmental Sciences department.

During weather pattern shifts, dense, cold, dry air collides with warmer, moist air and forces it upward in a process called convection. These collisions produce the heaviest rainfall and often tornados, Winguth said.

Ironically, droughts also influence the severity of rainfall and flooding. The extreme heat can parch the ground until it is hard as stone and nearly water repellent, he said.

A warmer atmosphere is also more conducive to pulling out and retaining water vapor, said Yu Zhang, civil engineering associate professor.

Many areas that endured excessive flooding were riddled with drought and intense heat waves just weeks prior.

In late July, St. Louis, Missouri, saw record-breaking rainfall three days after its governor raised concerns over the state’s extreme drought, according to The New York Times.

Upward of 11 inches of rain drenched the areas from Hawk Point, Missouri, to St. Peters, Missouri, for roughly eight hours, according to the National Weather Service data.

But weather patterns and climate conditions are not the only factors.

As modern society continues to urbanize, vegetation, soil and land depressions are being removed, according to the United States Geological Survey. These permeable surfaces are then replaced with impermeable surfaces like roads, roofs, parking lots and sidewalks, which reduce groundwater infiltration and accelerate runoff.

Lawns and other thin soils quickly overflow even in suburban areas, requiring a network of culverts, drains, ditches and other paths for water to reach streams and rivers.

“The question is how much the building morphology controls the rainfall patterns by altering the boundary or the flow patterns,” Zhang said.

He said that urban development always comes with these caveats, but the countermeasures like storm drains are not often designed to handle events that occur every 100 years, highlighting the importance of understanding the connection between extreme weather and climate change.

Roughly 150,000 Jackson, Mississippi, residents were under a boil water notice even before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the system Aug. 27 through 28, according to The Washington Post. The crumbling water infrastructure in Jackson has seen decades of underinvestment and delayed maintenance, exacerbating the fallout during extreme weather events.

Additionally, if a frontal system moves slowly, like the one which stalled over the Metroplex two weeks ago, it can concentrate the rainfall over one area, Winguth said.

Texas normally gets around four inches of rain in August. There are times of extreme rainfall but not at that magnitude, he said.

“We had up to 15 inches in some locations for August, and that is quite anomalous,” he said.

As the atmosphere continues to warm, the propensity for substantial flooding will increase in tandem because the relationship between temperature and water condensation is exponential, he said. The hotter the climate gets, the higher the water vapor saturation will be, meaning the atmosphere will hold more water as time goes on.

Conversely, this increase in atmospheric temperature and water vapor retention leads to greater snowfall in the winter season. On top of that, shifts in large-scale Arctic circulation can lead to extreme cold fronts, but the effects are not fully understood, Winguth said.

Differences between land and ocean temperatures are also amplified by climate change, he said. The ocean typically operates at a higher heat capacity than land, but that is starting to change. As the land begins to warm faster than the ocean, coastal areas will become more flood-prone.

“The climate system is modulated by interactions between the atmosphere and ocean,” Zhang said.

But these relationships make it difficult to predict weather events beyond nine days out, he said.

Projections suggest that areas that normally have around a month’s worth of 100-degree days in summer will have closer to three months’ worth by the year 2100, Winguth said. These days will also be longer and occur more frequently.

Increasingly severe droughts, floods and other catastrophes harbor economic implications alongside the more obvious dangers. Inflated costs in insurance, infrastructure and air conditioning are just some of the potential consequences, he said.

Zhang said external disturbances like carbon dioxide or methane heating up the atmosphere is a complex manifestation that carries multifaceted impacts.

“There is a good possibility that warming sort of trickles down into heat waves as well as episodic flood,” he said.

He pointed out that while some events are unprecedented, the technology capturing this data is still fairly new and constantly improving, which means that there is a chance such events were previously not picked up by inferior technology.

What is certain is that extreme natural disasters are wreaking havoc across the globe.

Just weeks after historic rainfall between Aug. 21 and 22, thunderstorms tore through North Texas on Sunday, causing power outages, flooding streets and demolishing townhomes under construction, according to The Dallas Morning News. The storms sapped power from more than 120,000 Oncor customers across the Metroplex, but no rainfall records were broken.

Global problems require global solutions, and reaching the necessary carbon neutrality by 2030 seems unlikely given the current rate of climate initiatives, Winguth said.

The general problem is education, he said. There is a need for better climate policy and more strategic initiatives to combat its effects, and UTA can help educate students to address these issues.

The techniques are there, but they need people’s willingness to act, he said.

