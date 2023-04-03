Professor to present on wider context of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brian Whitmore, associate professor of practice, remembers standing in the cold of Moscow 31 years ago in the final days of the Soviet Union, looking at the red flag and thinking “that flag’s coming down in just a couple days.”
At noon Wednesday, Whitmore, who spent years as a foreign correspondent in Eastern Europe, will give a presentation on how the fall of the USSR in the ’90s relates to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The event will be held in the College of Business building room 153.
Charles T. McDowell Center for Global Studies is hosting the presentation, which is a follow-up to Whitmore’s previous talk last October on the history of Ukraine. Wednesday’s talk was initially scheduled for early February but was postponed due to winter weather.
Whitmore will be visiting from Washington D.C., where he teaches his classes virtually. He hosts The Power Vertical podcast on Russian affairs and is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.
Lonny Harrison, Russian associate professor and McDowell Center director, said that the importance of the Ukraine conflict in geopolitics and democracy makes it a topic worth highlighting. Anyone who participates in a democracy, college students included, should care about the war.
“This is one of the chief concerns of our time because the outcome is extremely vital to the outcome of peace and stability in Europe and in the world,” Harrison said.
He said if Russia is successful in annexing territories in Ukraine, it sends a message to other aggressors around the world who could seek to similarly invade their neighbors, namely China’s interest in Taiwan.
Though disinformation, myths and confusion surround the war in Ukraine, Whitmore is a reliable source of information that can provide a deeper understanding of questions people have about the events, Harrison said.
“He is uniquely poised as an expert voice that has a very large audience and is very highly regarded in the field,” he said. “We're lucky to have him as a UTA professor.”
People don’t need to be an expert on Russia to attend, and Whitmore will provide background to the topics discussed, Harrison said.
