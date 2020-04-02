Production for the short films in the narrative film/video class was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, they have since found a way to finish production.
The films Foster and Veteran’s Heart were being shot during spring break until production was halted, said Patty Newton, associate professor of practice, area coordinator and co-instructor of the class, in an email.
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, UTA announced during spring break that all classes were to transition online, and students were encouraged to stay away from campus, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
The class is offered every two years and allows students to work together on a narrative film using the entire class as a production crew, said David Pinkston, senior lecturer for film and video and co-instructor of the class, in an email.
Although the class offers a single production, Pinkston said commonly two short films are produced so students can rotate into different crew positions for more production experience.
Pinkston said Foster is about a foster child that has been taken in by a new family, and it shows the adjustments both sides have to endure. Veteran’s Heart is about a young veteran overcoming the death of her spouse and reconnecting with her young child, he said.
Brad Carlile, film and video senior, is the director of Foster, which explores a variety of themes such as fitting in, isolation and finding your home.
“Above all, it's about family,” Carlile said in an email. “Family isn’t always easy, but it’s important.”
He said it was a challenge considering they had to reduce time on set and limit the number of people working at once, but they eventually finished filming.
“We’re hoping the project will be fully finished by late April,” he said.
Carlile said the transition to online instruction has been a challenge to overcome because filming is a hands-on process. The hands-on experience allows students to show their work and directly speak to their peers, he said.
“With all of us scattered to the wind, it can be hard to share [our] work and get the support we need,” he said.
The class will continue to meet virtually, Newton said. The students still need to edit and complete other projects for production, which can all be done online.
Newton said it’s still a class, and they want to ensure their students are getting all they can out of it. Ultimately, the bulk of filmmaking is problem-solving, and they are up for the task, she said.
“It’s odd, but when unfortunate circumstances present themselves, filmmakers come up with even better ideas to overcome them,” she said.
