Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient to speak at Center for Mexican American Studies lecture series

Julieta García, 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, will speak for the Center for Mexican American Studies’ Distinguished Lecture from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Library’s sixth floor atrium.
In her speech “Persistence Counts,” García will discuss the significance of Hispanic and Latino representation in American society, politics and higher education, according to the events calendar.
The event is free and open to the UTA and Dallas-Fort Worth community, said Xavier Medina Vidal, Center for Mexican American Studies director. Registration through the events calendar is encouraged, but not required.
A reception will occur before García speaks at 6:30 p.m. and a question and answer session will follow.
President Biden awarded García the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “transforming her hometown University of Texas Brownsville into a center of excellence for countless students who were inspired by her example,” according to the events calendar.
She is the first Hispanic woman to serve as college president and Time magazine named her as one of the best college presidents in 2009.
The White House awards the medal as the country’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, according to their website.
Medina Vidal said bringing García to speak was a no-brainer. She knows how important it is to provide resources and space for students and how to lean into the identity of being a Hispanic-serving institution.
“She’s someone who clearly has an outstanding record of leadership and service and because of it she’s a great role model for many of us in the Latino community,” Medina Vidal said.
UTA is considered a Hispanic-serving institution and is pivoting into that identity, he said. Latinos comprise 36% of the school’s undergraduate enrollment and UTA became one of six institutions to earn the Seal of Excelencia certification in 2022 for its commitment to accelerating Latino student success, according to a fall 2022 university press release.
The CMAS Distinguished Lecture started in 2006 to highlight the contributions of Mexican American, Latino, Hispanic and Mexican scholars and public figures, according to UTA’s website.
It creates a space to ask difficult questions, and is not just open to Latinos, Medina Vidal said.
“It’s difficult to be a Hispanic and Hispanic faculty member and then to be Hispanic in a leadership role as I'm in the leadership role here at UTA,” Medina Vidal said. “There are not very many of us, but we are on these leadership teams in universities that are predominantly Hispanic. So we're always looking for some help with that.”
To Medina Vidal, García is a role model for people trying to make changes within institutions, he said.
“Beyond just me and I think for Latinas in particular, she’s a great person just to be in the presence of such a dynamic and outstanding Latina is good for our students and our faculty,” he said.
