President Trump holds community roundtable in Dallas, announces plan to improve police relations

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during the Howdy Modi Community Summit Sept. 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump held a roundtable discussion about race relations during a visit to Dallas. 

President Donald Trump professed “law and order” and strength at a community roundtable event in Dallas Thursday.

The roundtable was held to present steps toward advancing justice and freedom to ensure fairness and equality for all by investing energy and resources in police training, recruitment and community engagement.

Trump announced four steps to build safety, opportunity and dignity.

The first step is pursuing economic development in Black and minority communities and increasing access to capital for small businesses. Second is confronting health disparities, chronic conditions and investing in minority-serving medical institutions.

The third step is an executive order encouraging police departments to meet current standards for the use of force, including tactics for de-escalation and encouraging pilot programs that allow social workers to join specific law enforcement officers. The final step is to enact school choice, which allows parents to choose where to send their children to school.

Trump said every child should be able to grow up in a safe community free from violence and fear. He said Americans will need to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice.

“We’ll make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots,” Trump said. “We have to get everybody together, we have to be in the same path.”

See the full video livestream of the event below.

