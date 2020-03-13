President Trump declares coronavirus outbreak a national emergency

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during the Howdy Modi Community Summit Sept. 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in a press conference Friday. 

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in a press conference Friday.

Declaring a national emergency will provide up to $50 billion for states and territories for emergency operations, he said.

All student loan interest held by the federal government is being waived to help students and their families until further notice, Trump said.

The declaration of a national emergency follows after Trump announced a suspension on European travel into the U.S. on Wednesday. American citizens, permanent residents and their families coming from Europe will undergo thorough screening, he said.

The press conference was held the same day Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for Texas, which has 39 confirmed cases. There are over 1,600 coronavirus cases nationwide with 41 deaths recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

