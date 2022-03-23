President Joe Biden recognizes Minerva Cordero as a top mentor in STEM

A passion for helping and serving underrepresented students in STEM brought one UTA professor to receive the country’s highest honor in mentoring.
Minerva Cordero, math professor and College of Science senior associate dean, was one of 12 recipients President Joe Biden selected in February for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.
The distinction is the highest U.S. award for those who have mentored outside of the traditional classroom and encouraged members of underrepresented communities in academic and professional development for future STEM work, according to a statement from the White House. Award recipients received $10,000 and a certificate signed by the president.
“This [presidential award] simply opens doors and creates a bigger platform for me to share my passion for mentoring,” Cordero said.
Cordero’s work has involved lecturing, conducting math research and coordinating undergraduate education. She believes there is a lack of diversity in the STEM field’s student population and aims to increase minority students’ participation.
She currently works with graduate students and helps faculty with their research.
“[Mentoring is] innate to me, to my nature of helping people,” Cordero said. “It’s not necessarily part of my job description, but it’s one of the parts that I enjoy the most about mentoring people because I really see that there is a great need for compassion for everybody.”
Ariel Leslie, metrics and data senior analyst at Lockheed Martin, was in the the University of Texas System Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Bridge to Doctorate program before receiving her doctorate in math. Leslie said Cordero supported her throughout the fellowship.
Leslie, an African American woman in STEM, said having someone who is a double-minority like herself be willing to guide her as a student spoke volumes.
“She really stood in a place that she didn’t have to, but she chose to,” she said.
She applies the knowledge she gained as she takes on more responsibilities every day, Leslie said.
“[Cordero’s] definitely helped me to be honest with myself but then also learn to remember my studies and to know that I’ve earned this spot, so let me walk in it,” she said. “I learned that from just watching her.”
Jianzhong Su, math professor and department chair, nominated Cordero for the award.
She is one of the most distinguished professors at UTA and has done well in her mentoring, teaching, research and community service efforts, Su said.
Cordero’s done a tremendous amount of work to mentor students from underrepresented minority groups and help them complete their degrees and build successful career paths, he said.
Su said Cordero understands the challenges students face when learning mathematics, and she has been very engaged in helping students overcome those hurdles.
Cordero said she feels joyful when her students realize their potential and apply her mentorship as they transition from mentee to mentor.
She recalled her own first mentor, a professor who encouraged her to pursue post-graduate plans when she was a student. She comes from a Puerto Rican background where financial resources were unsubstantial for her schooling, and her mentor helped with applying for grants and graduate schools.
Codero didn’t think she would get a doctorate. She was a first-generation college student, and nobody in her family went into a doctorate program.
“That’s something I didn’t think about,” she said. “Yet, this professor, she opened my eyes to that possibility. And I understood then your words and your actions can have such an impact in your student’s life.”
Cordero said she wants to continue mentoring and hopes others join her in seeing the value of mentorship because it’s the key to student success, especially for students from diverse backgrounds.
For her, diversity means bringing people with different backgrounds and life experiences to the table where everyone’s voice has the same weight and is heard and valued.
“I just hope that I will serve as an inspiration for other faculty here at UT Arlington and in general in the mathematical community, in the science [community] to learn about the value of mentoring and how you can do this,” Cordero said.
