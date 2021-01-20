President Joe Biden calls for unity, resolve during inauguration

Joseph R. Biden Jr. emphasized the idea of a unified country as he was sworn in as the 46th President of The United States on Wednesday.
In his speech, Biden touched on issues regarding COVID-19, racial injustice, political divisions and the recent raid of the U.S. Capitol.
“To restore the soul and secure the future of America,” Biden said. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.”
His inauguration began with an invocation given by Father Leo J. O’Donovan, a longtime friend of Biden.
“Today we confess our past failures to live according to our vision of equality, inclusion and freedom for all,” O’Donovan said.
Afterward, Lady Gaga performed the national anthem and was followed by Fire Captain Andrea Hall, who recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Before the swearing-in of Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar commended her on being the first African American, Asian American and female vice president.
Klobuchar introduced Biden for his swearing-in by calling it a moment we’ve all been waiting for.
Taking the stage, Biden addressed several friends and colleagues, including former Vice President Mike Pence, and the American people.
“This is America’s day,” he said. “This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve.”
He thanked the people who supported his campaign and addressed those who didn’t by asking them to give him a chance going into his presidency. He pledged to be a president that will fight for all Americans, including those who voted against him.
He went on to explain that, in order to combat COVID-19, the American people need to do so as one nation.
“We will get through this together,” he said.
Biden finished off his speech by suggesting his administration would display international power through example rather than force and would reach to foreign allies. He then asked everyone to join in a silent prayer for those that died and those who were affected by the pandemic.
Following his speech, Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, recited her poem “The Hill We Climb,” for which she received a standing ovation.
English senior Austin Wilde said Biden is the right person to help the nation weather the pandemic.
Wilde feels optimistic about the president maintaining his campaign promises given his recent staffing choices.
“Pretty much everyone across the nation has gotten a breath of fresh air,” Wilde said.
Political science senior Corrina Sullivan said despite the presidency and congress being controlled by one party, there is still grassroots work to be done at the state and local levels.
“I think it’s important for people to remember the work is never done,” she said. “There’s always room to improve.”
@4theluvuvu
@Thevninr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.