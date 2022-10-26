President Jennifer Cowley to address university questions at Cookies with Cowley

In a meet-and-greet open to all students, President Jennifer Cowley will address questions and concerns about the university collected by the Student Body President.
The event, titled “Cookies with Cowley,” will take place at noon Monday, Oct. 31 at the Palo Duro Lounge in the University Center.
The event was originally designed to be a town hall event where students and faculty addressed concerns, but was tweaked to a meet-and-greet style event to make it more relaxed and welcoming, Student Body President Teresa Nguyen wrote in an email.
Pizza, drinks and signature cookies will be given away at the event. After the meet-and-greet, students will be able to take pictures with President Cowley.
A series of similar events took place with previous UTA interim President Teik Lim, titled “Tea with Teik.” The last of these events took place March 4, 2022, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
