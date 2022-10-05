President Jennifer Cowley reflects on past achievements, shares future plans for UTA

President Jennifer Cowley shared a set of university updates Tuesday, following her official investiture ceremony last week.
Significant updates include construction projects across campus, the renewal and redesign of the bridges over Cooper Street and UTA’s receipt of the Seal of Excelencia for 2022.
The university will begin construction on a new Greek Life Center in the spring, located at the entrance of Greek Row Drive and North Davis Drive. The new center will provide an identity to the UTA fraternity and sorority life community and create a shared space for community programming and events, Cowley wrote. The opening is planned for the 2023-24 academic year.
Construction on the new School of Social Work and College of Nursing and Health Innovation Smart Hospital Building will be considerably complete by the end of 2022, and expects to hold classes in spring 2023, the announcement stated. Following the building’s completion, focus will shift to renovating the Life Science Building beginning in early 2024.
Cowley also revealed the newest project UTA is undertaking: the renewal and redesign of the north and south bridges spanning Cooper Street.
“Our goal is that the new design will create an iconic welcome to our campus, improve safety and longevity and ensure that the bridges are easier to maintain going forward. They will also provide a refreshed look to promote UTA to everyone who drives down Cooper Street and strengthen our connection with downtown Arlington,” she wrote.
During her investiture, Cowley announced UTA as a recipient of the 2022 Seal of Excelencia, an honor granted to colleges and universities for their commitment to accelerating Latino student success. The certification comes from Excelencia in Education, a national authority on promoting Latino student success in higher education, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The update shared that UTA is strengthening its employee awards and recognition program with the new Maverick Performance Excellence Awards, a peer-to-peer recognition program where employees can nominate a colleague to receive paid time off for performance.
Last week, the university announced a new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion to align the existing offices of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The office has resulted from the input of many internal and external stakeholders and will aid UTA’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Cowley wrote.
“A support unit like this will allow us to focus on attracting and retaining top talent, supporting an inclusive workplace, and advancing the development of our employees,” the update stated.
The new office accompanies the launch of the university’s search to fill the role of inaugural vice president for Talent, Culture and Inclusion.
Cowley announced the creation of the Nationwide Insurance Faculty Fellow for Equity in Student Success role, which is intended to support UTA’s efforts to ensure equitable student success outcomes.
UTA also officially welcomed Yolanda Bevill, a new vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement, who began her tenure this week.
