President Jennifer Cowley announced in an email Thursday the selection of two senior leadership positions.
John Davidson was selected to be UTA’s vice president for business and finance and chief financial officer, and Yolanda Bevill was announced as UTA’s vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement.
Davidson was selected for the position, having served as the interim chief financial officer in February. Kelly Davis, the previous CFO and vice president, retired in January after 25 years working at UTA, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The vice president for business and finance and chief financial officer is responsible for all financial operations administration.
Davidson has also served as associate vice president for budgets, planning and analysis at UTA for seven years.
“With more than 20 years in government and high education finance leadership positions, John stood out as the right candidate for this role in a comprehensive and competitive search process,” Cowley said in the announcement.
Bevill, who has over 25 years of marketing and communications experience, will officially begin her position Oct. 3.
The vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement is responsible for effectively communicating the president's vision to key stakeholders internally, regionally and on a global scale. They’ll also educate the public on UTA’s mission, contributions to scholarship, research and access to education, among other successes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Bevill previously served as vice president for marketing and communications at Colorado State University, according to the announcement. She also served as chief communications officer and assistant to the president at Prairie View A&M University.
“UTA has so many great stories to tell, and Yolanda will lead our team in ensuring these stories are engaging the communities we serve,” Cowley said in the announcement.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.