President Jennifer Cowley announces hire for vice president for Development and Alumni Relations

After an in-depth national search, President Jennifer Cowley announced the position for vice president for Development and Alumni Relations has been filled according to a universitywide email Tuesday.
Marie E. Schultz will be working as the new vice president for Development and Alumni Relations and will begin her role Nov. 14.
The vice president for Development and Alumni Relations will lead the university’s development team to create and execute strategies, programs and budgets, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. They will also build on relationships with alumni for securing philanthropic support.
The search committee for the position was made up of 14 people and is chaired by Salma Adem, vice president for planning and chief of staff and Jeff Jeter, vice president for Government Relations, according to the email.
Schultz spent her 23-year career at the University of California, Riverside in the development office where she helped lead and close a successful $300 million comprehensive fundraising campaign. This campaign not only finished ahead of schedule but exceeded its goal by $12 million, according to the email.
She also led the university to its two highest fundraising years, increasing private philanthropic support to more than $42 million in 2021 and 2022.
Since May, UTA hired a new provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Athletics director, vice president for research and innovation, vice president for business and finance and vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement.
“Our future success as a university depends in part on the support of our alumni and the vitality of our continuing and future external relationships,” Cowley said in the email. “Marie will lead UTA’s efforts to foster positive engagement opportunities with our alumni, friends and supporters to create a more vibrant and impactful Maverick community.”
@IsalyWolf
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.