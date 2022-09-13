President Jennifer Cowley announces hire for vice president for Development and Alumni Relations

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19, 2021, on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street.

After an in-depth national search, President Jennifer Cowley announced the position for vice president for Development and Alumni Relations has been filled according to a universitywide email Tuesday.

Marie E. Schultz will be working as the new vice president for Development and Alumni Relations and will begin her role Nov. 14.

The vice president for Development and Alumni Relations will lead the university’s development team to create and execute strategies, programs and budgets, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. They will also build on relationships with alumni for securing philanthropic support.

The search committee for the position was made up of 14 people and is chaired by Salma Adem, vice president for planning and chief of staff and Jeff Jeter, vice president for Government Relations, according to the email.

Schultz spent her 23-year career at the University of California, Riverside in the development office where she helped lead and close a successful $300 million comprehensive fundraising campaign. This campaign not only finished ahead of schedule but exceeded its goal by $12 million, according to the email.

She also led the university to its two highest fundraising years, increasing private philanthropic support to more than $42 million in 2021 and 2022.

Since May, UTA hired a new provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Athletics director, vice president for research and innovation, vice president for business and finance and vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement.

“Our future success as a university depends in part on the support of our alumni and the vitality of our continuing and future external relationships,” Cowley said in the email. “Marie will lead UTA’s efforts to foster positive engagement opportunities with our alumni, friends and supporters to create a more vibrant and impactful Maverick community.”

@IsalyWolf

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments