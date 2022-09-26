President Jennifer Cowley announced the establishment of the new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion and the search for the office’s inaugural vice president, according to an announcement published on her website Monday.
The office will combine functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to increase focus on attracting and retaining talent, supporting an inclusive workplace and advancing employee development. The vice president of Talent, Culture and Inclusion will run the office.
After feedback from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, UTA created the new office to lead DEI initiatives, culture and talent development, performance management, career planning, compensation, benefits, compliance and employee relations, according to the vice president of Talent, Culture and Inclusion profile. The office will work closely with departments and units across campus.
The vice president of Talent, Culture and Inclusion will help the university create an inclusive culture and maintain its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution.
Among other responsibilities, the vice president will provide leadership addressing UTA’s talent, culture and inclusion needs and foster a healthy workplace culture.
The vice president reports to the president, receives and completes assignments from the provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs and serves as a key member for the senior leadership team, according to the job posting.
The office’s creation comes a month after Cowley announced an organizational structure change to better align with UTA’s five strategic themes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The new office’s positions and functions aligned with the goals and actions outlined in the people and culture strategic theme.
Cowley said she asked Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, and Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, to convene conversations around how UTA can organize to advance student development through curricular and co-curricular experiences.
“I am confident the new Office of Talent, Culture, and Inclusion will allow us to better serve our community, help ensure our people have what they need to thrive, deepen the impact of our work in DEI, and certify we are providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for every member of our Maverick family,” she said.
