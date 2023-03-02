 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

President Cowley to discuss campuswide topics with students over cookies and coffee

President Cowley addresses campus concerns over cookies and coffee (copy)

Student Body President Teresa Nguyen, left, and President Jennifer Cowley answer students' questions during Cookies with Cowley on Oct. 31 in the Palo Duro Lounge.

Student Government is hosting its second Cookies with Cowley event, a public conversation with university President Jennifer Cowley, from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge.

During the event, Cowley will discuss campus and statewide issues with Student Body President Teresa Nguyen, who is hosting the conversation. Attendees can also gather for cookies, coffee, pizza and a photo opportunity with Cowley at the event’s photobooth.

Students were able to submit their topic suggestions through a QR code on event flyers, which is no longer accepting submissions. If there’s time left over, Dylan Buck, Student Body vice president, will facilitate a Q&A session with Cowley from questions gathered the day of the event.

“The goal for the event is to bring Dr. Cowley closer to the student body because as student leaders, we’re in contact with her a lot but we realize she’s a busy person,” Nguyen said. “Sometimes students do not get a chance to have a conversation with her, so that will be a great opportunity for her to meet and greet the students.”

The event is free and sign-ups are not required.

@Nabxaa

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments