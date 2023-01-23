President Cowley invites CAPPA students to participate in bridge design competition

President Jennifer Cowley is inviting College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs students to participate in a two-week north and south bridge design competition.
The competition, which started Jan. 19 and closes Jan. 30, is seeking design solutions for stitching together the east and west campus. Cowley asked CAPPA students to redesign the look of the “UTA Connecting Corridor” by enhancing the bridges over Cooper Street, according to the university’s website. The connecting corridor is a four-acre site that goes through campus.
Improvements are slated for 2023, according to the university’s website. The construction budget is about one million dollars per bridge.
This is a faculty-led team competition and is studio-based, so the School of Architecture began Jan. 18 and Landscape Architecture Studios began Jan. 19, but the deadline is the same for both. First place will receive $1,250, second $1,000 and third $750.
The criteria is to design a major reset of the bridges through remodeling of circulation, materials, sustainability issues and aesthetic appeal, according to the website. The designs must demonstrate topographic awareness and be doable based on the construction budget.
Once the competition is over, the designs will be handed to a team of judges, which includes President Jennifer Cowley.
CAPPA plans to announce the winning design Feb. 11 during a celebratory event.
The university has been looking to remodel the bridges since last semester, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. John Hall, vice president for administration and economic development, said in an email response the timing seems appropriate because the current bridges have continued to be a maintenance challenge.
“The current master plan recommended the design of the bridges be enhanced,” Hall said.
CAPPA interim associate Dean Austin Allen said there was an initiative started by Cowley to involve students in the design process more. This is when Hall took it further by agreeing to set up a competition.
The students are extremely talented and creative, Hall said. Redesigning the bridges will make a positive statement for the university and have an impact on the guests and visitors.
@Nabxaa
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.