President Cowley delivers State Of The University address Wednesday

President Jennifer Cowley hosted the State of the University Luncheon in the Bluebonnet Ballroom Wednesday, discussing the university's recent achievements and announcing plans for UTA’s future.
Andrew Milson, professor of historical geography, was the first speaker at the event, welcoming faculty and several guests including Mayor Jim Ross, members of the Arlington City Council, members of the president's advisory committee and state representatives.
Following Milson’s speech, lunch was served while a video was shown to the audience highlighting different students and organizations at UTA.
During Cowley’s speech, one of her announcements was the introduction of RISE 100, a new hiring initiative designed to bring 100 new faculty members to campus over the next couple of years.
This represents a major investment in the university’s future, Cowley said.
The investment was made possible through a program created with the support of the University of Texas Board of Regents. More information about the program will be released throughout the coming weeks.
The president also went over plans for future construction.
“Looking ahead, our capital plan will result in over $700 million in construction over the next decade,” Cowley said.
Maverick Hall, a new traditional residence hall, will provide around 650 additional beds by fall 2025, she said.
The final announcements regarding construction were that plannings and discussions are underway for possible public-private partnerships for redevelopment of the old School of Social Work are underway, and the Cooper Street bridge renovations should be complete by next May.
Cowley announced a new focus on supporting doctoral students. Health insurance coverage has expanded to support Ph.D. students and about $1 million has been invested into expanding graduate fellowships.
Undergraduate research programs are also growing to prepare students for graduate school.
