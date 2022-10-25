Following a thorough search, President Jennifer Cowley announced UTA’s first vice president for Talent, Culture and Inclusion on Oct. 25.
Jewel Washington, current chief Human Resources officer, will step into the role Nov. 1 and lead efforts to establish a new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion.
The office will combine functions of the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to elevate the campus’s “focus on attracting and retaining talent at all levels, supporting an inclusive workplace, and advancing the development of faculty and staff,” Cowley said in an announcement.
After feedback from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, Cowley created the new office to lead initiatives such as culture and talent development, performance management, career planning, compensation, benefits, compliance and employee relations, according to the vice president of Talent, Culture and Inclusion profile.
The vice president of Talent, Culture and Inclusion will help the university create an inclusive culture and maintain its designation as a Hispanic-serving Institution and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-serving Institution, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The search committee for this position included 12 members chaired by Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. Eunice Curry served as acting vice president for DEI while the search was conducted.
Washington joined UTA in February 2021, overseeing all areas of the Human Resources department while actively engaging with university leaders, governance groups and broader communities, according to the UTA Human Resources website. Cowley said Washington is devoted to ensuring employees are given well-designed total compensation packages, development and advancement opportunities and a safe work environment where they feel valued and have a sense of purpose.
Washington has over 25 years of leadership experience in human resources, according to UTA’s Office of Human Resources website. For the last eight years, she has been the chief Human Resources officer at two flagship universities: the University of New Mexico and University of Maryland, College Park.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, guidance and counseling from Eastern New Mexico University and a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University.
“Under Jewel’s leadership, I am confident this new office will allow us to better serve our community, help ensure our people have what they need to thrive, and deepen the impact of our work in DEI,” Cowley wrote.
@IsalyWolf
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.