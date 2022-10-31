President Cowley addresses campus concerns over cookies and coffee

Students gathered for pizza, cookies and coffee in the Palo Duro Lounge for Student Government’s first Cookies with Cowley event Monday to hear the president address campus concerns across the university.
UTA President Jennifer Cowley answered students’ questions on the noisiness of Cooper Street, Latino representation on campus and the renaming of the University Center and Woolf Hall.
Students submitted questions anonymously through QR codes on the tables of the lounge provided by Student Government.
Student Body President Teresa Nguyen said in the past, similar events aimed to be a town hall, while this time she tried to make it lighthearted and fun. She said she wanted this to be more of a meet and greet between Cowley and UTA students.
Students asked if the university administration would take initiative to construct a flyover over Cooper Street to reduce the noise of passing vehicles, to which Cowley responded that such a move would require convincing the state for permission to construct anything on the road, as the street is a state highway.
The question followed an announcement from Cowley on Oct. 5, which promised the renewal and redesign of the north and south bridges spanning Cooper Street, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I'll say that is not a very easy process to go through, but we will absolutely advocate,” she said. “In the meantime, we're going to upgrade the north and south bridges on Cooper Street to make it a more visually interesting experience for students to walk across.”
Cowley also addressed questions from students who expressed they feel the university has deficiencies in Latino representation, despite the school being nationally recognized for supporting Latino student success.
In September, the university joined a group of 30 institutions to have received the Seal of Excelencia from award Excelencia in Education, a national authority on promoting Latino student success in higher education, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cowley said the award is a recognition of commitment and progress of programs that support achievement on campus for Latino students. In regards to representation, Cowley said it is challenging to find candidates to fill in open positions. Nationwide, there is a small percentage of candidates who identify as Hispanic or Latino.
She said one of the challenges the university faces is how to change faculty representation by encouraging more students to pursue doctoral programs and academia as a career path.
“UTA is a founding member of the Alliance [of] Hispanic Serving Research [Universities] because we see it's our responsibility to help change the face of our faculty,” she said. “So we have made a commitment that we're going to work to try to double the number of Latino and Latina graduate students that are pursuing advanced education so we can be part of solving the challenges we're facing.”
Students also asked what advice Cowley could give to students and student committee members when it comes to researching and evaluating the alleged-racist history of former presidents.
The Student Senate introduced two resolutions Oct. 5 on renaming the UC and Woolf Hall due to their controversial namesakes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The resolutions cited allegations of racism from former UTA presidents Ernest H. Hereford and Jack Woolf.
Nguyen said during the event that the senate killed a similar resolution in 2018 about renaming the UC because the task force could not find evidence to support the allegations against Hereford.
Cowley said she encourages the Student Senate to take advantage of the university archives to understand the history and actions taken by past presidents. She said she read a report from 2018 about President Hereford and has limited knowledge of the UC and Woolf Hall.
Currently, the senate is working to gather research from different sources, Nguyen said. If the senate passes the referendum, it will be featured on the ballot for future campus elections.
“I'm looking to our Student Senate to continue down the process they're following,” Cowley said. “I look forward to reading the conclusions.”
