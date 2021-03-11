President Biden announces he will open vaccine availability to all adults by May 1 in national address

President Joe Biden gave a national address Thursday night announcing he will order states to open vaccine availability for all adults by May 1.
Efforts to reach the administration of 100 million vaccines to Americans are exceeding goals, he said.
“Now, because of all the work we’ve done, we’ll have enough vaccine supply for all adults in America by the end of May,” Biden said.
He said his administration has been focused on giving COVID-19 aid to the communities that were hit the hardest during the pandemic, including those of rural and different racial backgrounds.
To combat COVID-19, Biden urged Americans to follow the advice of scientists and to trust the government with the job of protecting its citizens.
“I carry a card in my pocket with the number of Americans who have died from COVID to date,” Biden said. “As of now, total deaths in America: 527,726. That’s more deaths than in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined.”
Everyone has lost something, Biden said, calling the last year a collective suffering and a collective sacrifice.
The president urged people to do their part by continuing to wear masks, wash their hands, remain socially distanced and get vaccinated.
