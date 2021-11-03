Pre-med students organize new chapter of Doctors Without Borders at UTA

Biology junior Hardhik Kummamuru said helping people has always made him content, even when he was younger and unsure what he wanted to become.
As Kummamuru pursued medicine, he found the medical field perfect for him, he said.
His goal became a reality when he sat across from his classmate, psychology junior Nicolas Koumbarides, in a biology lab in the spring semester. The two then began the process of bringing a Doctors Without Borders chapter to campus. Kummamuru will serve as the chapter president.
The global nonprofit Médecins Sans Frontières, which translates to Doctors Without Borders provides medical assistance where it’s needed most. At the end of this semester, UTA will join other college campuses across the country to establish a Doctors Without Borders chapter, providing a platform to connect medical students.
Koumbarides, who will serve as chapter vice president, said when Kummamuru came to him and discussed Doctors Without Borders, he thought it was a cool idea, and they discussed it from there.
“Being able to start this community of like-minded individuals to help further careers is a blessing,” Kummamuru said.
The two pre-med students found seven people to establish the executive board. After initiating the board, members continued to reach out to other medical students through GroupMe.
By the first tabling event in October, the chapter had recruited 45 members. Within less than a month, it has now reached about 80 members.
But the process of starting the club was not what Kummamuru expected, he said.
The students started the journey when nothing was open on campus, and Doctors Without Borders was not taking any applications last semester because of the pandemic, Kummamuru said. So he waited until this semester to submit all the documents. The UTA chapter is set to be established by the end of the semester.
Tiffany Neth, biology junior and chapter secretary, said the club helps her establish connections with pre-med workers, doctors and notable guest speakers.
Kummamuru said the chapter attracts people because of its worldwide reputation and ability to provide medical field work opportunities.
Although the club targets pre-med students, it welcomes students from any major because everyone can volunteer, Kummamuru said.
The more people want to help, the better it will be, he said.
Kummamuru said he sees the number of people wanting to join will continue to grow in the future because of how fast they’ve received members in the short time they’ve been on campus.
“Volunteering is for everyone,” Kummamuru said. “Regardless if you’re an engineering major, theatrics major, science major, I think anyone coming in and helping us volunteer to reach our goal, I think, is a win.”
Any opportunity a person has to help someone is meaningful, Kummamuru said. Even if it’s something as small as helping someone with homework or donating money to a cause, any contribution people make has a worth.
Kummamuru said he hopes Doctors Without Borders at UTA will have an impact in making the community a better place.
@lillianjuarez_
