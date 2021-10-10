Pre-Law Center to host free law school fair and workshops Monday
UTA’s Pre-Law Center will host a free law school fair and workshops at 11 a.m. Monday at the Rear Gym in the Maverick Activities Center.

This is the Pre-Law Center's first live fair since the pandemic.

Law school representatives from across the country will be attending the event to talk about the upcoming admissions cycle.

The LSAT Fundamentals Workshop will start from 11 to 11:45 a.m., and a panel on drafting personal statements will start from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The law school fair will go from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

