Power Up + Tech Up offers career development opportunities to transfer students

UTA has partnered with Revature to create Power Up + Tech Up, which is a cocurricular program designed to help transfer students gain core skills to launch into their careers.
Transfer students of any major can join and receive benefits from the program. All online modules are self-paced, with the Power Skills models spanning eight to 10 hours total. The technological skills portion of the program is less than 10 hours a week for three to six months.
Students will also meet in person up to twice a semester to learn interview skills and how to strengthen their resumes.
The program was developed in the provost’s office and is coached by Robin Macaluso, chemistry and biochemistry associate professor.
Macaluso said the skills learned in the program could make students more marketable to future employers.
Students can select at least one of the three certifications offered, such as Java training sponsored by Revature, a Grow with Google certificate or Microsoft credentials. Students who want other specialized training can also choose the LinkedIn Learning Path.
Mathematics junior Emma Richardson said she joined the program when she heard about it in one of her classes.
“The data analytics and programming [offered] sounded like [it] would help me get a job and get ahead,” Richardson said.
She said she’ll get certifications that look good on job applications and skills that will benefit her in the future.
Students will earn industry-recognized credentials in technology skills with no prior experience required. This program will help students get hired with a higher starting salary.
Education senior Cintia Valles was focused on the program's social benefits for transfer students. She said as a transfer student, it will help her make friends within her major and year.
The program is available for transfer students from Collin College, Dallas College and Tarrant County College and costs are covered by UTA.
Priority registration began Sept. 15, but the program is currently available for all transfer students. Students can register for the program here.
@AshleyHUTA
@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
