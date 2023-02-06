Power Hour on Monday discusses Jay-Z’s contribution to Black literature

Shakespeare, Virginia Woolf, Jay-Z?
Opening UTA’s Black History Month events, the Center for African American Studies’ Power Hour on Monday in the Rio Grande Ballroom discussed how rapper Jay-Z is a gateway figure to concepts in literature and digital humanities.
“I really think that Jay-Z is not just any rapper, he is a prolific rapper,” associate English professor Kenton Rambsy said after the event.
Rambsy hosted the event and said it is important to look deeper into the rapper’s work, especially because Jay-Z joins a continuing tradition of Black, male autobiographical works.
“I honestly didn’t know [Jay-Z] was that important of a figure,” said public health junior Mykayla Carson, who attended the Power Hour. “I thought he was just a regular degular.”
Rambsy said Jay-Z is important because of his involvement in social issues affecting Black Americans.
Over the past few years, the rapper has used his voice to intensify the conversation about the criminal justice system. He said Jay-Z has been instrumental in informing people about legal challenges for Black people, especially in the prison system.
Rambsy also talked about his class on Jay-Z, called “The Life and Times of S. Carter.” Open to any year and any major during the spring and fall semesters, the class explores how Jay-Z’s music finds its place in autobiographical and semi-autobiographical literature by and about Black men, according to the course syllabus.
Instead of focusing on writing literary analysis, the class centers on data storytelling – highlighting interesting facts about Jay-Z through data.
“I can tell so many different stories. I can explain so many things about the complexities and nuances of his music just by looking at the data,” he said.
Rambsy said that while students tend to accept already-known literary figures passively, they get more involved when talking about Jay-Z.
“I will walk into my class and say, ‘Toni Morrison is the best writer.’ Everybody writes it down. ‘Langston Hughes is the best poet.’ Everybody writes it down. I say, ‘Jay-Z is the best rapper.’ Everyone shoots up their hand to kind of debate it and disagree,” he said.
The Center for African American Studies hosts the Power Hour throughout the spring and fall semesters to educate the public about issues affecting African Americans, said the center’s director Jason Shelton.
“Whether it’s a room of African Americans or non-black students, people learn African American history, African American culture and African American experiences,” Shelton said.
The Power Hour event is one of the activities UTA will host for Black History Month. Some others include the Black Hair-itage panel Tuesday and the Center for African American Studies’ annual conference, which will feature Opal Lee, at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 in the University Center Bluebonnet Ballroom.
