Potential extreme weather procedures halted, weather expected to be above freezing

While colder weather and rain with potential snow mixed in are expected this week, temperatures are forecasted to stay above freezing potentially preventing most dangerous conditions.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be around 39 degrees by 4 p.m. and may reach as low as 36 at night. Chance of precipitation is 100%, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Tuesday will initially see rain with potential snow mixed in, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist. Into the afternoon and evening, the precipitation might transition to all snow.
Surface temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, which will keep things from becoming a bigger event, so there shouldn’t be a lot of widespread road impacts, Sellers said.
“It’ll look pretty as it's coming down,” she said. “As it hits the ground, it should melt so we might just still have wet roadways, but we should actually be OK when it comes to anything freezing on the road.”
Sellers said she recommends using caution on the road as if it’s a rainy day, but there should be no concern about being unable to get out of the house. Any snow on cars should be big, fluffy and wet, which is easier to wipe off cars than ice.
As of Monday afternoon, the university is just preparing for rain this week, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special project director. Precautions for rain include ensuring the campus’s drains are clear of leaves and debris.
If the rain starts sticking to the ground, the department will come back and freeze treat certain areas of campus, Johnson said. “We have a totally different level of operation for if it’s going to be freezing temperatures.”
In freezing weather, the department has a crew come in around 4:30 or 5 a.m. to start deicing campus’s major sidewalks, followed by a larger group at 6 a.m. to work on assigned areas. Usually, they’re able to have campus safe by 10 a.m., he said.
Before delaying classes because of weather, they talk to other campuses in the area to see what they’re doing, Johnson said. Even if the campus is safe, they want to make sure students are safe getting to their classes.
Sellers said it’s typical to start taking weather precautions anywhere below 32 degrees, especially when there’s any moisture in the air that could lead to freezing on roads and cars.
“Since we're gonna be above freezing this time, I think we're gonna be okay,” Sellers said.
Bigger concerns, especially with pipe freezing, start around the 20-degree range, she said. Johnson said that when temperatures are in the low teens during the day and single digits at night, the university will cut off water in certain buildings of concern.
“If it's really bad, we'll notify Arlington Fire Department that we're gonna drain the sprinkler systems in the attics of the apartments and the residence halls because we're afraid they’re gonna freeze,” he said.
Stagnant water sitting in a pipe can freeze in cold weather, causing the water to expand and the pipe to burst, according to the American Red Cross. Sellers said this can be prevented by keeping faucets dripping overnight, which keeps the temperature just above freezing instead of below.
Even if this week’s weather grows more extreme, the higher impacts are slated to be north and west of the Metroplex, Seller said.
“So we're kind of in a good spot right now. There would have to be a very dramatic change in the track of the system for us to see actually significant more impact here,” Sellers said.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.