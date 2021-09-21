Possession of marjiuana, DWI and theft reported

This is a crime wrapup from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17:

Possession of marijuana

Thursday at 10:59 p.m., a UTA police officer made contact with a student in a parked car, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord, in an email. The student was found to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, arrested and taken to the Arlington Police Department jail.

Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.

Driving while intoxicated

Thursday at 1:40 a.m., a UTA police officer stopped a vehicle on West Mitchell St. for a traffic violation, McCord said in an email. The driver was found to be intoxicated, arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail.

DWI is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum jail sentence of 72 hours. If an open container of alcohol is found in the immediate possession of the driver, the crime is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum jail sentence of six days. If tests show the driver had an alcohol concentration level of 0.15 or more, the crime is a class A misdemeanor.

In addition to jail time, which cannot exceed 180 days, a class B misdemeanor can be punished with a fine of up to $2,000.

A class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.

Consumption of alcohol by a minor

The drunk driver had two passengers and each were issued citations, one for underage drinking and the other for being found in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. Both were released at the scene, McCord said in an email.

Individuals under 21 that are found in possession of alcohol can face up to a $500 fine, a suspension of a driver’s license for 30 to 180 days, eight to 40 hours of community service and mandatory alcohol awareness classes.

Theft

On Sept. 14 at 2:44 p.m., a female student reported unauthorized charges made to her bank account totaling nearly $2,000, McCord said in an email.

Theft of property valued from $750 up to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.

