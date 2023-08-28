Possession of marijuana, theft and harassment in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22.
Harassment
On Aug. 18, a female student reported receiving harassing phone calls, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor
On Aug. 19, officers encountered a female student that appeared to be intoxicated, McCord said. She was issued citations for consumption of alcohol by a minor and being a minor in possession of a fake ID or driver's license depicting age 21. She was released to a sober adult.
On Aug. 22, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, McCord said. The driver, a male student, was found to have consumed alcohol while underage. He was issued a citation for consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor and minor in possession of a fake ID are class C misdemeanors and punishable by a fine not exceeding $500.
Theft of property
On Aug. 21, a male student reported the theft of his bicycle, McCord said.
Theft of property worth $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both.
The case is still active.
Possession of marijuana
On Aug. 19, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, McCord said. The driver, an unaffiliated female, was found to be in possession of marijuana. She was arrested and transported to Arlington PD jail.
Possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
