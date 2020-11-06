This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
A UTA police officer made contact with a male student Oct. 30 parked in a vehicle near 804 UTA Blvd. in possession of marijuana, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Offensive/Provocative physical contact against family member
Two male student roommates were reported Oct. 31 arguing near 587 Spaniolo Drive. One of the students reported being struck in the leg and cheek by the other student, McCord said.
The student was issued a citation and released, he said.
Offensive or provocative physical contact is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $500.
Assault causing bodily harm
Officers responded to a fight near 701 W. Mitchell Circle where a female student reported being assaulted by an unaffiliated female Tuesday. The victim declined to assist in the prosecution, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Assault is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a jail sentence not exceeding one year, a fine of up to $4,000 or both.
Criminal Mischief
A male staff member reported damage to a golf cart Wednesday resulting in a broken panel near 700 W. Greek Row Drive, McCord said.
The case is listed as suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief that causes damage valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Offensive/Provocative physical contact against family member
An officer observed an unaffiliated male grab a female student and shove her Thursday near 1217 S. Pecan St., McCord said.
The unaffiliated male was issued a citation and released, McCord said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, offensive or provocative physical contact is a class C misdemeanor. Violators can face a fine of up to $500.
