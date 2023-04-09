Possession of marijuana, graffiti and assault in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap up from March 31 to April 6.
Criminal trespass
On April 5, a female staff member reported an unidentified person accessing a building without permission, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Graffiti
On April 5, a UTA public safety officer reported graffiti on a building, McCord said.
If the pecuniary loss is over $100 but less than $750, the offense is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Possession of marijuana
On April 2, a male student reported finding marijuana in his apartment, McCord said.
Possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Assault
On March 30, officers responded to the report of a disturbance, McCord said. A male student alleged his girlfriend assaulted him during an argument. She was issued a citation and released.
Assault is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
