Possession of marijuana, graffiti and assault in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap up from March 31 to April 6.

Criminal trespass

On April 5, a female staff member reported an unidentified person accessing a building without permission, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

The case is still active.

Graffiti

On April 5, a UTA public safety officer reported graffiti on a building, McCord said.

If the pecuniary loss is over $100 but less than $750, the offense is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

Possession of marijuana

On April 2, a male student reported finding marijuana in his apartment, McCord said.

Possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

The case is still active.

Assault

On March 30, officers responded to the report of a disturbance, McCord said. A male student alleged his girlfriend assaulted him during an argument. She was issued a citation and released.

Assault is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

