This is a crime wrapup from April 7 to April 13.
Criminal Mischief
A UTA police officer found broken glass from a door at the Maverick Activities Center on Sunday, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The damage is estimated to value $500.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief that causes damage valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of marijuana, marijuana oil and drug paraphernalia
A UTA police officer made contact with two female student occupants of an apartment near the 1002 block of Greek Row Drive on Thursday, McCord said. The students possessed marijuana, marijuana oil and drug paraphernalia.
The incident is under investigation, McCord said.
Possession of a controlled substance weighing less than one gram is considered a state jail felony, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a prison sentence between 180 days and two years and possibly a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Evading arrest, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia
An unaffiliated male ran from a UTA police officer on campus after he was issued a criminal trespass warning the day before April 7, McCord said. The officer arrested the male, who was transported to Arlington Police Department jail without incident.
According to the UTA crime log, the male possessed drug paraphernalia.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Criminal trespass of a higher education institution is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Evading arrest is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Criminal trespass
A UTA police officer observed an unaffiliated male on campus April 7 who had been given a criminal trespass warning the day before, McCord said. The male left the area before the officer could make contact with him.
The incident is under investigation, McCord said.
Criminal trespass of a higher education institution is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
