Possession of marijuana, assault in this week’s crime wrap-up

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.
Theft
On Feb. 7, three students reported the theft of their bicycles with estimated values of $165, $170 and $500, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The thefts occurred at the Heights on Pecan apartments and West Hall.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Possession of marijuana
On Feb. 6, officers made contact with a student in possession of marijuana in his vehicle, McCord said.
The student was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Theft
On Feb. 5, two students reported the theft of their catalytic converters from their vehicles in Lot 33, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Assault causing bodily injury
On Feb. 1, a student reported being assaulted by his roommate during an argument, McCord said.
The roommate was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Assault that causes bodily injury to a member of the same household is a second-degree felony, which is punished by imprisonment for no more than 20 years and no less than two. In addition, violators can be fined up to $10,000.
On Feb. 3, a student reported being assaulted by her friend during an argument, McCord said.
Assault causing bodily injury is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
@trinhvchristine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.