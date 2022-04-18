Possession of marijuana, assault and multiple thefts in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from April 5 to 8.
Possession of marijuana
On April 8, officers made contact with a male student found to be in possession of marijuana, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member
On April 8, officers were dispatched to a disturbance between an unaffiliated male and female. She allegedly assaulted the male during an altercation, McCord said.
She was issued a citation and released.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member is a third-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for no more than ten years or less than two years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Theft
On April 5, a student reported the theft of his catalytic converter from his vehicle parked at Lipscomb, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $750 to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
On April 6, a student reported the theft of her clothing from a laundry room in Arlington Hall, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, publishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
On April 7, officers made contact with an unaffiliated male who was suspected to have stolen a bike, McCord said.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
On April 8, a staff member reported the theft of an iPad at the University Center, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
On April 8, a staff member reported damages to his parked vehicle, McCord said.
Violations of the duty occur when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and neglects to find the owner or leave a note with identifying information.
If the damage caused to all vehicles involved is less than $200, the violation is a class C misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $500.
While driving intoxicated - third offense
On April 8, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was allegedly intoxicated, McCord said.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum of 72 hours in confinement if the driver is found without an open alcohol container in their immediate possession and with an alcohol concentration level less than 0.15.
Disorderly conduct - fighting in public
On April 7, officers made contact with two male students who were fighting, McCord said.
Students were issued citations and released.
Disorderly conduct is a class C misdemeanor.
Offensive physical contact against family member
On April 6, a student reported being assaulted by her roommate during an argument, McCord said.
Offensive physical contact against a family member is a class C misdemeanor.
Harassment
On April 6, a student reported receiving harassing messages from her ex-boyfriend, McCord said.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor.
