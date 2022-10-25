Possession of marijuana, assault, and credit card abuse in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20.
Credit card abuse
On Oct. 13, an unnamed female staff member reported a fraudulent attempted charge to her university procurement card. The charge was denied and there was no loss to the university, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony, punishable by fines up to $10,000, jail time no more than two years and no less than 180 days or both.
Assault causing bodily injury
On Oct. 17, a female student reported being assaulted by a female student during an argument on 700 S. Planetarium Place, McCord said.
The case is still active.
Assault causing bodily injury is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Forgery
On Oct. 18, an unnamed female staff member reported a fraudulent check, McCord said. The bank advised the check was declined and the university did not suffer a financial loss.
Forgery with a check is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine up to $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.
Possession of marijuana
On Oct. 19, an officer stopped two unnamed female students on 101 W. Mitchell St. The two suspects were found to be in possession of marijuana, McCord said. Both students were arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department Jail.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is classified as a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Criminal trespass
On Oct. 20, officers were dispatched to a suspicious male sleeping in a university vehicle on 219 W. Main St. The unaffiliated male was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department Jail, McCord said.
Criminal trespass is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Purchase or furnishing of alcohol to a minor
On Oct. 20, officers were dispatched to a report of a male urinating in public at 804 UTA Blvd., McCord said. The officers made contact with an unaffiliated male who was found to have allegedly provided alcohol to a minor and had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department Jail. The case has been suspended, McCord said.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of no greater than $500.
Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a class A misdemeanor. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000, confinement in jail up to one year or both.
Exposing one’s genitals or anus is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. It is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
