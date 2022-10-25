Possession of marijuana, assault, and credit card abuse in this week’s crime log

MAC'S ON MAIN Grapevine Location

Part time AM & PM Host

$13.00 per hour



Family-owned upscale restaurant offers a great schedule & flexible hours for high school or college students. Benefits also include discounts on food.



NO LATE HOURS. Perfect for Part-time working parent or student. Must be able to work 2-3 shifts per week.



No experience necessary. We love being your first job!

Apply in Person Only Please.



Mac's on Main

909 S. Main St. #110, Grapevine, Tx 76051

11:00 - 4:30 pm Mon-Sat

